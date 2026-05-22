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Quinta Brunson to develop, star as Betty Boop in new feature film

Quinta Brunson's big screen adaptation of Betty Boop will reportedly explore the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the perspective of her creator,

Updated on: May 22, 2026 03:59 pm IST
ANI |
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Emmy-winning actor and producer Quinta Brunson is set to develop and star as iconic cartoon character Betty Boop in a new feature film adaptation, according to People.

Quinta Brunson will bring the iconic Betty Boop character on the big screen.

Brunson's production banner Fifth Chance Productions has teamed up with Mark Fleischer, grandson of Betty Boop creator Max Fleischer, for the project.

The film will reportedly explore the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the perspective of her creator, while examining the growing relationship between the artist and his famous creation amid the commercial and creative pressures of building one of the world's earliest animated icons.

"Betty Boop is one of our nation's most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow remains pleasantly niche," Brunson said in a statement quoted by Variety.

"She has had a quiet but undeniable impact on culture for nearly a century," Brunson added.

Quinta Brunson further shared that after meeting Fleischer and learning more about the history behind the character, she realised there was "a much deeper story to tell."

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Quinta Brunson to develop, star as Betty Boop in new feature film
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Quinta Brunson to develop, star as Betty Boop in new feature film
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