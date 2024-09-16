Emmy Awards 2024: Quinta Brunson, Nicola Coughlan lead the unmissable red carpet metallic dress parade

The second Emmys of the year — the first from last year having taken place in January — took place last night. The red carpet trend reports are here and one thing that shines bright through and through, literally, are the metallic silhouettes. Some looks nailed the brief and others missed the mark. But regardless, here's taking a look at the flagbearers of the latest trend in the spotlight. Quinta Brunson to Nicola Coughlan: Metallic ensembles reign big at the Emmys 2024 red carpet

Nicola Coughlan

Summer of 2024 was all about Nicola and Luke Newton's steamy Bridgerton romance, rightfully hogging limelight across screens. Though Bridgerton season has passed for the year, Nicola made a public resurgence as she walked the Emmys red carpet, set to be a presenter for the night.

Her shimmering, structured off-the-shoulders silhouette continued on to a firm peplum waist. The metallic shimmer reflected on the svelte floor-length hem of the gown. A statement, flora-encrusted head accessory made for the final detail. Some may believe there was a little too much going on, but Nicola carried the whole thing off, just right.

Kristen Wiig

Oscar de la Renta was Kristen Wiig's choice of couturier for the night and she truly made a statement with it. The ballroom silhouette played heavy on texture through its volume. The metallic holography received a touch of grunge as well, courtesy of the jagged and slightly asymmetrical hemline and bustline.

Gillian Anderson

Also following somewhat the same brief, was Hannibal star Gillian Anderson. Her square-neck Emilia Wickstead ensemble was all-silver with a heavy hand of scrunch making up for the texture. Gillian let her gown do all the talking as she kept accessorisation to a minimum, donning only diamond drop earrings and a metallic clutch.

Quinta Brunson

If these lineup of metallic looks happened to be competing for first place, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson would leave the rest behind fair and square. Making a strong case for metallic silhouettes beyond the obvious silver holography, the actor decked out in a strapless Georges Chakra mermaid-cut gown. The upturned bust details, the cinched body, and the dramatic fin-like sweeps closer to the hem — each of these stood washed in a cool, metallic black. Very on trend, Quinta's gown also carried two statement satin bows, an ode to the undying coquette mania taking the fashion world by storm.

Ella Purnell

Fallout actor Ella Purnell went the Gatsby route, choosing to wear a frock gown from Rabbane, in all-silver. The plunging neckline was cased in with halter strap details. Ella went on to thoroughly commit to the retro aesthetic with shimmering tassel earrings, a perm and blood-red lips completing her look.

Special mention: Christine Baranski

The second Oscar de la Renta gown on this list, The Good Fight star Christine Baranski's all-gold ensemble deserves an honourary mention. The reason? The satin number sparsely printed with florals, wrapped around it's muse in a way that it gave the illusion of being yet another specimen of metallic regalia.

Do you think metallic dresses will be having a moment this Fall?