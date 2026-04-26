Raghu Rai was a man of few words, but his photographs spoke for him, says FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi

The nation woke up to the sad news of the passing of the globally renowned Indian photographer and photojournalist Raghu Rai. Having led an illustrious career over five decades, he worked with the best agencies, earned prestigious awards including the Padma Shri in 1972 and even wrote photo books. His haunting picture from the Bhopal Gas Tragedy in 1984 till date remains an iconic piece. Mourning his loss, Sunil Sethi, chairman of Fashion Design Council of India, talks about the legacy Raghu Rai left behind.

Sunil Sethi on Raghu Rai

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Sunil Sethi says, “He is called the father of Indian photography and it is absolutely true because he made waves nationally and internationally. His level of talent has been appreciated by everyone. He was the most sought after person.” He adds that while they came from different fields, he had the pleasure of being on multiple jury panels with Rai. “I have been on certain juries with him, and my experience with him was that even if he was on a textile jury or a craft jury, he knew exactly he needed. Just like he had an eye for spotting the right picture, in the same way he had an eye to spot the right thing for everything. He was a man of few words, but his photographs spoke for him. It is such a staggering loss and the nation is mourning his passing,” he says.

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on the global impact Raghu Rai created, Sunil Sethi says, “You speak to people who are not engaged in photography, and the first name that comes from India is Raghu Rai. Everybody will only remember that name. They might not remember the photography that he has done or even followed him, but everyone knows that he is the top photographer.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on the global impact Raghu Rai created, Sunil Sethi says, “You speak to people who are not engaged in photography, and the first name that comes from India is Raghu Rai. Everybody will only remember that name. They might not remember the photography that he has done or even followed him, but everyone knows that he is the top photographer.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sunil Sethi shares his last interaction with Raghu Rai took place in late 2022 during the exhibition Rai did with the French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain. “I was able to buy a picture from there which I've been able to keep. I have a memory for a lifetime now. He was open to collaboration, and the ambassador himself was an ardent photographer who wanted to shoot things in Delhi. I have seen the part of him where he has cooperated and given guidance to other photographers. It is quite creditable that when you have reached a stage in life on top, you are open to help others.”

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Raving about Rai's contribution to the world, Sethi says, “He didn't shy away from having a camera around his neck at all times. He always was on the lookout for the right thing, to support the right character. Whether it was portraits, or it's political issues, he was always there. India has truly lost someone that everyone respected.”

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