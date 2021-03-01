IND USA
The fashion week will be organised in a hybrid format, i.e. virtual and on-ground events. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
Lakme and Fashion Design Council to present joint fashion week from March 16-21

Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Monday announced they are set to present a joint fashion week scheduled to be held from March 16-21
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:08 PM IST

Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Monday announced they are set to present a joint fashion week scheduled to be held from March 16-21

The LFW, jointly organised by Lakme and RISE Worldwide, will have a special "unity logo" designed to mark the occasion.

The fashion week will be organised in a hybrid format, i.e. virtual and on-ground events.

The LFW, in partnership with the FDCI, will soon release the schedule comprising designers from New Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of India.

The FDCI and LFW will jointly present the opening show on March 16 and will culminate with the Lakme Absolute Grand finale on March 21.

"The pandemic has darkened the clouds, this will add a silver lining to the business of fashion and help sharpen the needs of the fast changing world.

"Lakme, RISE Worldwide and FDCI will now have a shared purpose and belonging as we both reinvent the wheel in uncertain times. We are delighted to present this fashion week together," Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI said in a statement.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme, said the team is looking forward to the partnership, which will open up avenues of growth "for all stakeholders".

The event will feature a talent discovery programme GenNext for designers and also promote modelling talent through FDCI's #GetNoticed Model Hunt.

Both FDCI and LFW will continue their buyer programmes launched last season as well.

Jaspreet Chandok, Head – Lifestyle Businesses at RISE Worldwide, said the collaboration will help elevate the fashion industry to new heights.

"We are glad to partner with the FDCI and look forward to jointly present Lakme Fashion Week this season, as we rise as one," Chandok said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
