Raima Sen wants to remake grandmother Suchitra Sen’s Deep Jwele Jaai

ByYashika Mathur
Nov 12, 2024 05:30 PM IST

Raima Sen says Deep Jwele Jaai was one of her grandmother, late iconic actor Suchitra Sen's best films.

Actor Raima Sen has had a fulfilling year, marked by standout performances in Bastar: The Naxal Story and Big Girls Don’t Cry. With her eyes set on the future, the actor, who turned 45 on November 7, also shares a sweet and meaningful aspiration — to remake one of her legendary grandmother, Suchitra Sen’s, most iconic films, Deep Jwele Jaai.

Raima Sen talks about late grandmother Suchitra Sen.

For Raima, the film holds a deep emotional resonance, not only because of her grandmother’s brilliant performance but also due to the lasting influence her family has had on her career.

“If I could remake one of my grandmother Suchitra Sen’s films, I’d choose Deep Jwele Jaai,” Raima says, adding, “It’s a special role that shows her talent beautifully. My grandmother and mother (Moon Moon Sen) inspired me to join the film industry. Their legacy motivated me to contribute in my own way.”

Released in 1959, Deep Jwele Jaai is a Bengali classic, starring Suchitra Sen alongside Basanta Choudhary in the lead roles.

Raima also shares her thoughts on the current state of Bengali cinema, noting the exciting shift happening in the industry. “I think Bengali cinema should balance entertaining stories with artistic ones and try to reach a wider audience in India,” she says, commenting on the recent success of Bohurupi, starring actors Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Abir Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty in the lead roles.

“The success of Bohurupi is exciting,” she adds, underscoring how the box office dry spell has finally begun to lift.

While Raima celebrates the rising momentum in the industry, she admits that she has become more selective with the projects she takes on. “Since Bastar: The Naxal Story (2024), I’ve been picky about scripts,” she confesses. “I’m looking for powerful stories that mean something. My goal now is to take on challenging roles and focus on personal growth. I want to explore new opportunities in my career and life,” she ends.

