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Rajkummar Rao: I’m glad that people think of me when they think of a biopic

Ahead of the the release of his next Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story, Rajkummar Rao, expressed that he is glad if people think of him when writing a biopic

Published on: Oct 1, 2026, 19:25:45 IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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Having been part of the film industry for over 16 years, actor Rajkummar Rao recently opened up about how he steers clear of labels imposed on him by the industry or audiences. The 42-year-old, who was part of a panel discussion at FICCI Frames on Wednesday, said, “Whatever terms people give you: star, superstar, brand, it does not concern me. My love for my art would always be first.” He added, “When I go on set, when I take a script in my hand, and I start working on that script, that’s the most powerful. And the purest form of perceiving my art.”

Rajkummar Rao: I’m glad that people think of me when they think of a biopic
Rajkummar Rao: I’m glad that people think of me when they think of a biopic

Rao emphasised that his relationship with his craft has always taken precedence over the labels that come with success. “It’s been 16 years in the industry, but I have never seen myself as a brand,” he said, adding, “Growing up, when I started doing theatre, my dream was to be a film actor one day. It was never to be a brand.” He also said, “These are the terms that people give you. Or your colleagues give you.”

Rao added that he does not want the idea of being a “brand” to influence the choices he makes as an actor. “When I am working on a character, I don’t want to deviate and think, ‘Is this story going to match my brand value?’ I don’t think like that. So for me, I am always going to be an actor. People can call you whatever they want.”

 
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