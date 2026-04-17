Rajkummar Rao's big declaration after embracing fatherhood: Will try to do only two films a year from now

It’s barely been five months since he became a dad, and now, he’s becoming Dada. Playing ex-cricketer Sourav Ganguly in his biopic, we mean! November 2025 saw Rajkummar Rao stepping into a new role: a dad to daughter Parvati.

Rajkummar Rao

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Chatting with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle on The Right Angle show, he said life ever since has been ‘so beautiful’, “Whenever somebody talks to me about Parvati, there’s this big smile that is there on my face. One of my co-actors asked me once “What’s your daughter’s name?” I said, “Parvati.” He was like “Have you noticed how our faces change when we talk about our kids?” I was like, “I didn’t notice!” Everything has changed.”

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{{^usCountry}} Even his motivation to pick up particular films now is influenced by how his daughter would view them once she grows up, “Whatever time I can, I just give her, I want to do that. I took a five month break after she was born. Then I got back to shoot for Dada. It was surreal to leave her alone after five months and go to shoot. It was tough. I want to be with her 24/7. I just want to see her growing up into this beautiful girl one day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even his motivation to pick up particular films now is influenced by how his daughter would view them once she grows up, “Whatever time I can, I just give her, I want to do that. I took a five month break after she was born. Then I got back to shoot for Dada. It was surreal to leave her alone after five months and go to shoot. It was tough. I want to be with her 24/7. I just want to see her growing up into this beautiful girl one day.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As for changes within himself, he feels more vulnerable, “And even softer in life. I have decided now I am going to do way less work than what I was doing earlier. I’m going to try and do only two films a year. Now I am being very careful about the kind of films I do. I just want to really push myself and make Parvathy, along with my mother and Patralekhaa, proud.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As for changes within himself, he feels more vulnerable, “And even softer in life. I have decided now I am going to do way less work than what I was doing earlier. I’m going to try and do only two films a year. Now I am being very careful about the kind of films I do. I just want to really push myself and make Parvathy, along with my mother and Patralekhaa, proud.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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