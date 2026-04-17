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Rajkummar Rao's big declaration after embracing fatherhood: Will try to do only two films a year from now

Actor Rajkummar Rao spilled the beans on life after becoming a dad, on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 08:13 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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It’s barely been five months since he became a dad, and now, he’s becoming Dada. Playing ex-cricketer Sourav Ganguly in his biopic, we mean! November 2025 saw Rajkummar Rao stepping into a new role: a dad to daughter Parvati.

Rajkummar Rao

Chatting with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle on The Right Angle show, he said life ever since has been ‘so beautiful’, “Whenever somebody talks to me about Parvati, there’s this big smile that is there on my face. One of my co-actors asked me once “What’s your daughter’s name?” I said, “Parvati.” He was like “Have you noticed how our faces change when we talk about our kids?” I was like, “I didn’t notice!” Everything has changed.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

sourav ganguly rajkummar rao biopic dad
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Rajkummar Rao's big declaration after embracing fatherhood: Will try to do only two films a year from now
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Rajkummar Rao's big declaration after embracing fatherhood: Will try to do only two films a year from now
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