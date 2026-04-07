Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly hug it out at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, internet can’t get over the moment
On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan turned up at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens to support his team. He was accompanied by his daughter, Suhana Khan.
Rain may have played spoilsport, halting the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clash against Punjab Kings in Kolkata, but it couldn’t wash away the evening’s biggest highlight, which was the presence of superstar and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan. And a heartwarming reunion between Shah Rukh and former India captain Sourav Ganguly gave fans a moment to cheer off the field.
Shah Rukh Khan meets Sourav Ganguly
On Monday, Shah Rukh turned up at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens to support his team. He was accompanied by his daughter, Suhana Khan, to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, the match was called off due to the wet outfield.
Later, the official Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles of Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video capturing Shah Rukh meeting Sourav off the field, a moment that has since been flooded with love from fans across social media.
The video was posted with a caption that read, “When the KING met the PRINCE OF BENGAL.”
In the video, Shah Rukh is seen interacting with Sourav, after which the duo can be seen hugging each other. Harshit Rana, who is out of the tournament due to injury, was also seen with them, along with Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani.
The video is garnering significant attention on social media, along with an outpouring of love from fans. One fan wrote, “Bring dada back as KKR coach”, with another sharing, “When the 'Kinghood' meets 'Princehood', a magic gets created and that's what you call, "CHILDhood Fairytales!"
“LEGENDS of their respective fields,” one wrote, with one mentioning, “Heros”.
One comment read, “Vintage. Timeless. Inimitable”, with another reading, “King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan meets the Prince of Bengal Sourav Ganguly.” One fan called it the “Ultimate Eden Gardens reunion”. Another fan gushed, “his hugs are back!!”
Shah Rukh Khan’s next project
Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. According to reports, Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji are also part of the ensemble cast. The action film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.
Shah Rukh is also set to share screen space with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth for the first time in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2. Earlier this month, Mohanlal’s stylist, Jishad Shamsudeen, took to his Instagram stories to post an AI-made picture of a grey-haired Shah Rukh taking the wheel as Mohanlal sat by him and Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar took up the back seat. While re-sharing the post, Jishad wrote, “Kandippa irukkum (for sure),” seemingly not just confirming Shah Rukh’s cameo, but also that Jailer 2 will have a scene with all of them together.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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