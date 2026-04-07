Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly hug it out at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, internet can’t get over the moment

Rain may have played spoilsport, halting the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clash against Punjab Kings in Kolkata, but it couldn’t wash away the evening’s biggest highlight, which was the presence of superstar and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan. And a heartwarming reunion between Shah Rukh and former India captain Sourav Ganguly gave fans a moment to cheer off the field. Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing his team's jersey, which he clubbed with jeans.

Shah Rukh Khan meets Sourav Ganguly On Monday, Shah Rukh turned up at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens to support his team. He was accompanied by his daughter, Suhana Khan, to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, the match was called off due to the wet outfield.

Later, the official Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles of Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video capturing Shah Rukh meeting Sourav off the field, a moment that has since been flooded with love from fans across social media.

The video was posted with a caption that read, “When the KING met the PRINCE OF BENGAL.”

In the video, Shah Rukh is seen interacting with Sourav, after which the duo can be seen hugging each other. Harshit Rana, who is out of the tournament due to injury, was also seen with them, along with Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani.