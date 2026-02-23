Rajpal Yadav returns to movies after bail, starts shooting with Akshay Kumar for THIS film; take a look

According to News18, Yadav has officially begun shooting for Welcome to the Jungle , marking his first project since his release. The actor reportedly started filming soon after arriving in Mumbai and is expected to address the media at a press conference on February 28.

Rajpal Yadav is back doing what he does best, acting. The veteran comic actor, who was recently released from Tihar Jail after surrendering in a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case, has wasted no time getting back to work.

About the case The Delhi High Court granted an interim suspension of Rajpal's sentence until March 18, allowing him temporary relief. Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed the actor to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The court also noted that ₹1.5 crore had been deposited in the respondent’s bank account while considering the suspension.

“Heartfelt thanks for your love and support…” Shortly after his release, Rajpal shared his first public message on Instagram, thanking his fans and well-wishers for standing by him. Writing in Hindi, he said, “Aap sabbhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad” (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support).

In a conversation with Asian News International (ANI), the actor reflected on his three-decade-long career and addressed the ongoing legal matter. “I got the privilege of coming out, and regarding the matter which is in the honourable High Court, for any legal questions that arise, the one who will give proper facts and truth-filled answers is our lawyer, Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay. I have given him the responsibility to stay in proper touch regarding this,” he said.