Raksha Bandhan 2024 | Shetty sisters Shilpa and Shamita: It wasn't ingrained in us ki bhai ki protect karte hain

In the run up to Raksha Bandhan, August 19, actors-sisters Shilpa and Shamita Shetty open up about their Rakhi traditions and how their relationship has evolved over the years. While they didn’t really celebrate the festival as children, the two share that they enjoy celebrating the festival now. Shilpa and Shamita Shetty

“We would just visit our cousin’s house, have a good time and then head home,” shares Shilpa, who is married to businessman Raj Kundra. “But since I married a Punjabi, I now celebrate the festival with enthusiasm.”

Shamita, who plans to visit her older sister and her family for Rakhi, adds, “Because I live alone, I like to celebrate every festival with my family. I come to Munki’s (Shilpa’s nickname) house and spend the day with them,” she says, adding, “It wasn’t ingrained in us that bhai ya ladke hi raksha karte hain. My sister is very protective. So, I never felt the absence of a brother.”

Agreeing with her sister, Shilpa says, “We were raised with the mindset of ‘Whatever happens, you have to stick with each other’. For us, it’s the bond of blood that ties us together.”

Reflecting on their evolving relationship from childhood, Shamita recalls, “I have so many memories of sibling fights (laughs). But now, with age and maturity, we have come to understand each other and are really there for each other.”

Shilpa adds, “Growing up, you look at your younger sibling as a child. Chote bhai-behen hote hi irritating hain. I just kept waiting for her to grow up so that we can be friends. Our relationship has really evolved and thank God for that. I don’t think we can do without each other!”