When Shilpa Shetty said she went through an 'insecurity phase', would make Shamita Shetty cry
- Shilpa Shetty had nasty fights with her sister Shamita Shetty during their childhood and even hurt her at times.
Shilpa Shetty has always been supportive of younger sister Shamita Shetty, who is currently in the Bigg Boss 15 house. However, the actor was not so sweet to her as a child.
Shamita had once revealed that Shilpa, who is three years elder to her, would pinch her in the crib. Shilpa had confessed to doing the same.
In a candid interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa had said, “My dad told me that I did feel a little left out in the first year. Shamita was fairer, I had a dark complexion so I was going through an insecurity phase in my life. I used to ask my mom, ‘why did you make her fair and why did you make me dark?’ At night when she would be sleeping, apparently I would go and pinch her and make her cry.”
The siblings had also revealed that their childhood fights were huge. Talking about their various nasty fights, Shilpa said, “There was a time I have locked Shamita inside daddy’s cupboard. Then, when she came out, she was mata chandalini (laughs). Then we have had huge fights. She and I have fought, I have thrown a sun mica piece at her and there’s a cut on her face.”
Shilpa had given Shamita a warm welcome on her return home after Bigg Boss OTT. She had shared a picture of them sitting in a close embrace and written, "And my Tunki is back yaaay. You not gonna be able to get out of this tight SQUEEZE @shamitashetty_official. Welcome home.”+
Before Shamita's departure for Bigg Boss 15, Shilpa had shared a boomerang video for her and written, "All the bestest, Tunki… my li’l boss lady! The only consolation is I will see you more now, albeit on TV. Will missssssss you, Missy @shamitashetty_official …#ShamitaShetty #Biggboss15 #bosslady."