Shilpa Shetty welcomes Shamita Shetty back after Bigg Boss OTT with a kiss, ‘tight squeeze’: ‘My Tunki is back’

Shilpa Shetty has reunited with her sister Shamita Shetty after six weeks. The Mohabbatein star was away from home owing to her participation in Bigg Boss OTT. Shamita held her ground in the house for six weeks and was among the top 3 finalists of the reality show. However, she lost the winner's trophy to Divya Agarwal.

Taking to Instagram, an excited Shilpa shared a few pictures of her reunion with Shamita. Shilpa was dressed in a blue and white outfit while Shamita wore a red dress. Shilpa showered her younger sister with love, giving her a kiss and squeezing her tight in the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Shilpa wrote, “And my Tunki is back yaaay. You not gonna be able to get out of this tight SQUEEZE @shamitashetty_official. Welcome home.”

Bigg Boss OTT ran for six weeks. Shamita participated in the show with Divya, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Moose Jattana (whose real name is Muskaan Jattana), and Millind Gaba.

Shilpa was seen extending her support to Shamita a couple of times during the season. Last week, before the finale took place, Shilpa shared a video montage featuring Shamita from the house and said, “My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty and dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes my heart swell with pride and I’m so happy to see her come into her own. YOU are already MY winner my darling.”

Shamita made headlines during her Bigg Boss OTT stint. While she was often involved in fights with fellow contestants, especially Akshara and Divya, her bond with Raqesh was in the news as well. They often made headlines for their displays of affection on the show.

At the start of the season, Shamita confessed she was in two minds about participating in the show, hinting at the tough time her family was going through because of her brother-in-law Raj Kundra's arrest. However, she chose to continue her participation because she had committed to the show.