Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty will miss her ‘Tunki’ Shamita Shetty, but she'll get to see her more; see her post

Shilpa Shetty has shared a sweet note for sister Shamita Shetty, who entered the Bigg Boss 15 house on Saturday. Shilpa joked that she would now get to see more of Shamita, whom she lovingly calls Tunki.

Sharing a funny boomerang video of them pouting at each other, Shilpa wrote, "All the bestest, Tunki… my li’l boss lady! The only consolation is I will see you more now, albeit on TV. Will missssssss you, Missy @shamitashetty_official …#ShamitaShetty #Biggboss15 #bosslady."

Several fans cheered for Shamita in the comments section. “#Shamitashetty for the win,” a fan wrote. Another said, “We all love her #shamitashetty.”

Shamita returned to limelight with her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. She emerged as the second runner-up and got a direct ticket to enter Bigg Boss 15. She is joined by the first runner-up Nishant Bhat and fourth runner-up Pratik Sehajpal.

Shamita also made headlines for her closeness with co-contestant Raqesh Bapat on Bigg Boss OTT. The two have expressed fondness for each other on the show and can’t stop gushing about each other in interviews. “Things just sort of happened organically with us and we went with the flow. The connection that was meant to be restricted for the game, continued and carried forward in our personal lives too. I am happy it happened. He (Raqesh) is a lovely man,” Shamita told Pinkvilla in an interview.

On being asked if she would miss him during her stay in Bigg Boss 15 house, she said, “Of course, I will. We would have loved to know each other outside the house. But then, this is work and I don’t want to say stuff like I am going to miss him. Let’s see what happens there. It definitely became a habit to have him around for 6 weeks.”