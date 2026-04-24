Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on hubby Jackky Bhagnani calling their marriage ‘situationship’, read here

Filmmaker-actor Jackky Bhagnani's recent statement about his marriage with actor Rakul Preet Singh being a ‘situationship’, spiralled out of control in no time. With social media speculating the nature of the duo's marriage, Rakul has finally spoken up to shut it all down.

Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani

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Jackky was quoted saying in a joint interview with his wife, to Zingabad, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.”

Rakul's latest Insta story

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{{^usCountry}} Rakul, amid the buzz that ensued soon after, took to Instagram on Friday to address it. She wrote, alongside a clipping of a news article centered on Jackky Bhagnani's statement, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it's not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it's time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rakul, amid the buzz that ensued soon after, took to Instagram on Friday to address it. She wrote, alongside a clipping of a news article centered on Jackky Bhagnani's statement, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it's not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it's time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rakul and Jackky had tied the knot on February 24, 2024 in a destination wedding in Goa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rakul and Jackky had tied the knot on February 24, 2024 in a destination wedding in Goa. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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