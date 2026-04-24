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Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on hubby Jackky Bhagnani calling their marriage ‘situationship’, read here

Amidst social media speculation, Rakul Preet Singh has clarified her marriage to Jackky Bhagnani, criticising the reduction of their conversation to clickbait.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 04:47 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Filmmaker-actor Jackky Bhagnani's recent statement about his marriage with actor Rakul Preet Singh being a ‘situationship’, spiralled out of control in no time. With social media speculating the nature of the duo's marriage, Rakul has finally spoken up to shut it all down.

Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky was quoted saying in a joint interview with his wife, to Zingabad, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.”

Rakul's latest Insta story
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on hubby Jackky Bhagnani calling their marriage ‘situationship’, read here
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on hubby Jackky Bhagnani calling their marriage ‘situationship’, read here
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