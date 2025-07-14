Farah Khan pokes fun at producer Jackky Bhagnani: ‘Pehle inke pas 10 floors the, ab sirf 5 bache hain’

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, known for her razor-sharp wit, recently had everyone in splits with a light-hearted jab at actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani’s palatial home and the hidden costs of being a film producer. Farah Khan and her cook Dilip visited Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's home in her latest cooking vlog.

Farah Khan's banter with Jackky Bhagnani

During a candid interaction in her latest cooking vlog, Farah playfully admired Jackky’s lavish home and joked with her cook Dilip, “Humko bhi producer banna hai! (I also want to become a producer)” Reacting to her comment, Jackky quickly corrected her, saying, “Producer nahi ban na, real estate (Don't become a producer, do real estate).”

Not one to miss a beat, Farah responded with her trademark humour. "Sorry, haan, humko producer nahi ban na hai, hum real estate karna hai, kyunki pehle inke 10 floor the, producer banne ke baad sirf 5 bache hai! (Sorry, yes, we don't have to become a producer but try real estate, because earlier they had 10 floors but after becoming a producer, they only have 5),” Farah said.

Her quip drew laughter from everyone present, including Jackky, his wife-actor Rakul Preet Singh and Farah's cook Dilip.

Later in the vlog, Jackky discussed the underperformance of his latest production, 2024's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, reflecting on the setbacks and resilience of his father-producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Jackky said that his father used to sell saris on the footpath and has seen many failures, like the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish, which starred Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Fardeen Khan in lead roles. However, he has seen his father starting from scratch many times because, for him, the show must go on.

Aftermath of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the seven-storey office of Vashu Bhagnani's production house in Mumbai was sold to help clear a mounting debt of ₹250 crore. The move came after the box-office failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a high-budget action film made at a cost of ₹350 crore. Despite starring big names like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film struggled to draw audiences and managed to collect only ₹111.5 crore worldwide, falling far short of expectations.