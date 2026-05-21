Rakul Preet Singh: Nothing beats quiet time, chai and pakoras | International Tea Day

For Rakul Preet Singh, chai is not merely a beverage but a feeling steeped in comfort, nostalgia and togetherness. On International Tea Day today, the actor reflects on how a simple cup of tea continues to hold emotional significance in her life, reminding her of family evenings, quiet conversations and the warmth of home even amid the chaos of a demanding career.

Rakul Preet: Nothing beats quiet time, chai and pakoras | International Tea Day

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“A perfect cup of tea for me is a chai on a rainy day with rusk,” shares Rakul, revealing that suji rusk continues to be her favourite accompaniment with chai. While the 35-year-old enjoys various flavours such as ginger and cardamom, it is adrak chai that remains closest to her heart.

“Even when I’m feeling under the weather or have a cold, ginger tea is classic for me,” she elaborates, adding how unlike many tea enthusiasts, she does not begin her mornings with chai. “I don’t have breakfast or tea in bed. Once you wake up, it’s time to jump out of bed and start your day. For me chai comes in the equation later in the day instead.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite hectic schedules, film shoots and constant travel, Rakul believes her connection with chai has remained unchanged over the years. “Chai has always been a comfort ritual for me. It reminds me of ‘maa ke haath ki chai’, home, belonging and comfort,” shares Rakul, adding that she craves tea most when seeking familiarity and warmth. Recalling one of the fond memories from her evening chai sessions at home, she shares, “There would be snacks, conversations, laughter and peaceful moments. I associate chai with family bonding and evening snacking.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite hectic schedules, film shoots and constant travel, Rakul believes her connection with chai has remained unchanged over the years. “Chai has always been a comfort ritual for me. It reminds me of ‘maa ke haath ki chai’, home, belonging and comfort,” shares Rakul, adding that she craves tea most when seeking familiarity and warmth. Recalling one of the fond memories from her evening chai sessions at home, she shares, “There would be snacks, conversations, laughter and peaceful moments. I associate chai with family bonding and evening snacking.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing what defines her perfect cup of chai, and Rakul is quick to share a tea-making habit she inherited from home. “I don’t like chai without ginger. Also, I don’t like overboiling the milk with tea leaves. At home, we make it very light,” she reveals. For the actor, chai is also about conversations and spending quality time with loved ones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing what defines her perfect cup of chai, and Rakul is quick to share a tea-making habit she inherited from home. “I don’t like chai without ginger. Also, I don’t like overboiling the milk with tea leaves. At home, we make it very light,” she reveals. For the actor, chai is also about conversations and spending quality time with loved ones. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing her ideal chai moment, Rakul says: “Rainy weather, pakoras, long conversations with friends and family, all of that makes a experience fun, and if I’m with my husband (Jackky V Bhagnani, producer), then nothing beats quiet time with him and some chai and pakoras.” Elaborating further, she expresses her wish to have an endless chai conversation with Amitabh Bachchan. “I would love to do chai pe charcha with him and learn from his experiences and wisdom. It could be a very interesting conversation,” she ends.

Rapid Fire:

Adrak or elaichi ? : Adrak chai

Morning tea or late-night chai? : Afternoon chai

Tea with pakodas or tea with biscuits? : Chai with healthy biscuits

Rusk or Khari biscuit? : Chai with rusk, especially when its raining

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Homemade chai or café chai? : Homemade chai any day

Chai with friends or chai alone? : Chai with friends

Chai and rains or winter evening chai? : Rainy-day chai

Gossip over chai or peaceful silence with chai? : Chit-chat over chai, not gossip

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