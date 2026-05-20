Rakul Preet Singh opens up on cheating in a relationship: ‘Life is too long to not forgive for one mistake’

After Jackky Bhagnani sent the internet into a tizzy by describing his marriage with Rakul Preet Singh as a “situationship”, Rakul has now weighed in on the topic of infidelity. Speaking candidly about relationships, the actor admitted that a one-time 'mistake' can sometimes be forgiven. Rakul Preet Singh was most recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Rakul Preet Singh on infidelity Recently, Rakul joined an episode of The Bombay Journey on YouTube with Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana, where they spoke about infidelity and discussed whether cheating can ever be justified in a relationship.

When asked if cheating can ever be acceptable in a relationship, Rakul was quick to give a firm “no” as a response.

At this point, Sara intervened and said that the least one can do is “say sorry, but it is definitely not okay”. To which Rakul agreed. However, Ayushmann offered a different perspective, mentioning that “marriage has its own rules. At the same time, if sorry has been said genuinely, then why not?”

Following this, Rakul said, “It also depends on what is the extent… What is the extent? If cheating is a habit…”

Before Rakul could complete her thought, Sara interrupted her and asked whether cheating just once could be considered okay. Rakul said she is not okay with it.

Rakul added, “But if somebody can have a slip, life is too long to not forgive for one mistake… This doesn’t apply to my personal relationship. Please note.”

Ayushmann echoed a similar view, saying: “Humans make mistakes. But if they are genuinely apologetic about it, and if you feel for that person… life is too long.” Sara shared that she might forgive but not forget, with Rakul saying that she thinks if one forgives, then one will have to forget eventually.

This comes a few days after Rakul and her husband Jackky Bhagnani’s personal life came into the scanner after Jackky’s ‘situationship’ remark on their marriage.

In an interview on the YouTube channel Zingabad, Jackky had said, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.”

The comment quickly sparked reactions online, with many misunderstanding the statement. Rakul later addressed it in a playful video, making Jackky hold his ears while jokingly saying, “Kitne baar bola hai isko, that we are millennials… Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hain! Bola tha na (I have told you so many times that we are millennials, and there is no need to be a Gen Z. Didn't I)?”

Jackky was seen standing beside her, holding his ears. He then smiles and says sorry. “Kar diya na tumne (See what has happened now)?” “Magar maine aise nahi bola tha (But I had not intended it in that way)!” he said, with a smile.

Rakul’s recent film Rakul was most recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sara Ali Khan. The film is a spiritual sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. That film was itself a remake of the 1978 classic starring Sanjeev Kumar.

According to Hindustan Times review, “Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do is the kind of film that knows exactly what it wants to be and rarely loses sight of it. Packed with misunderstandings and energetic performances, it delivers enough laughs to justify the ride, even if some stretches work better than others.” It was released on May 15 and failed to generate the expected response at the box office.