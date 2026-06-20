Ram Charan- Upasana Kamineni finally reveal daughter Klin Kaara's face on her birthday

Actor Ram Charan and wife, business woman Upasana Kamineni Konidela have finally given fans a glimpse of their daughter KlinKaara.

Ram and Upasana with Klin

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The actor took to Instagram to share a heartwarming family photograph featuring KlinKaara on her birthday on June 20. The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section congratulating the little one on her special day. Check out the picture here:

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{{^usCountry}} Ram Charan and Upasana have been fiercely protective of their daughter's privacy since welcoming her into their lives. Over the last three years they have also taken special care to ensure that Klin Kaara's face remained hidden from the public eye. In fact, in October last year, Upasana had told HT City in an interview, "The world is a place that’s changing so rapidly and few incidents scare us as parents, but we also want to give a child the freedom to live. Covering her face while going to the airport or things like that. It’s a huge task for the mother, for the child, for the father, for everyone around as well. So I don’t know whether we are doing the right thing or not, but for now, we are happy where we are.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram Charan and Upasana have been fiercely protective of their daughter's privacy since welcoming her into their lives. Over the last three years they have also taken special care to ensure that Klin Kaara's face remained hidden from the public eye. In fact, in October last year, Upasana had told HT City in an interview, "The world is a place that’s changing so rapidly and few incidents scare us as parents, but we also want to give a child the freedom to live. Covering her face while going to the airport or things like that. It’s a huge task for the mother, for the child, for the father, for everyone around as well. So I don’t know whether we are doing the right thing or not, but for now, we are happy where we are.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ram Charan and Upasana, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed Klin Kaara in June 2023 after 11 years of marriage.

On the work front, Ram Charan's recent sports drama Peddi has earned decently at the box office. Reviews have been mixed, with the picturisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character coming under heavy scrutiny. A revised version was recently released in theatres by the makers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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