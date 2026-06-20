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Ram Charan- Upasana Kamineni finally reveal daughter Klin Kaara's face on her birthday

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni shared their daughter Klin Kaara's photo on Instagram on her birthday, delighting fans.

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 05:49 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Actor Ram Charan and wife, business woman Upasana Kamineni Konidela have finally given fans a glimpse of their daughter KlinKaara.

Ram and Upasana with Klin

The actor took to Instagram to share a heartwarming family photograph featuring KlinKaara on her birthday on June 20. The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section congratulating the little one on her special day. Check out the picture here:

Ram Charan and Upasana, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed Klin Kaara in June 2023 after 11 years of marriage.

On the work front, Ram Charan's recent sports drama Peddi has earned decently at the box office. Reviews have been mixed, with the picturisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character coming under heavy scrutiny. A revised version was recently released in theatres by the makers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ram Charan- Upasana Kamineni finally reveal daughter Klin Kaara's face on her birthday
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ram Charan- Upasana Kamineni finally reveal daughter Klin Kaara's face on her birthday
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