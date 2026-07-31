Ramayana trailer: What clicked, what not with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's film on social media

Ranbir Kapoor as Ram has been a point of contention since the announcement, and that discussion still persists. While some have loved the calmness and aura he brings, others feel the absence of the essence of Ram in him.

Sai Pallavi’s casting as Sita has also been discussed with points from both ends. There is a section that has loved her innocence and rawness, others are doubtful of her dialogue delivery, fluency in Hindi and if she fits into what Sita has been written as. Although, the side of her as a warrior princess got a glimpse in the trailer which has got the audience excited.