Ramayana trailer: What clicked, what not with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's film on social media

As Ramayana trailer was unveiled at 4.15am on Thursday, social media was flooded with reactions to producer Namit Malhotra’s ₹4000 crore epic, with many marveling at the visuals and performances, while others questioned some choices. Here’s the hits and misses of the trailer as per social media users:
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What has worked:
- Yash’s portrayal as Ravana has been received as one of the strongest suits of the trailer. The aura and intensity the actor has brought into his part makes him menacing yet strong. The majority section of the audience has given it a thumbs up. Also, the focus given on the backstory of Ravana, with his fight with Indra Dev, Kuber and the boon of immortality also making its way, there is an expectation of a more detailed portrayal of the demon king.
- The audience feedback on the teaser released in April seems to have been taken into account as changes are visible. Be it in terms of screen lighting, Indianisation of VFX creatures or minute details in the background, the trailer seems to have improved on those.
- The casting of Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpankha has given a new perspective on the portrayal of the demoness, making the audience intrigued about the character arc.
- While there hasn’t been more music that has been unveiled with the trailer but the extended version of the Ram theme and the music during Sita’s appearance has surely made the audience curious about this first time collaboration between AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
What hasn’t worked:
- With ₹4000 crore riding on the film, some users have been questioning where the money has been spent considering the film has been shot in front of a green screen.
- While the VFX are larger-than-life, the absence of natural beauty of real locations have been called out by many.
- The outfits and jewellery worn by the characters are being called out for being too modernised for that era. For example, the blouses worn by the female characters don’t seem era-appropriate.
What got internet divided:
- Ranbir Kapoor as Ram has been a point of contention since the announcement, and that discussion still persists. While some have loved the calmness and aura he brings, others feel the absence of the essence of Ram in him.
- Sai Pallavi’s casting as Sita has also been discussed with points from both ends. There is a section that has loved her innocence and rawness, others are doubtful of her dialogue delivery, fluency in Hindi and if she fits into what Sita has been written as. Although, the side of her as a warrior princess got a glimpse in the trailer which has got the audience excited.
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