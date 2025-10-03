Rani Mukerji on Deepika Padukone’s alleged 8-hour shift demand for Spirit: ‘I have also done it where…’

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again , post which the actor got busy with motherhood duties after welcoming daughter Dua Padukone Singh into the world with husband Ranveer Singh. Ever since then, fans have eagerly been waiting for DP’s comeback. This year, Deepika confirmed that she will be joining Shah Rukh Khan in King and also gave us a glimpse of her prep for Allu Arjun and Atlee’s AA22xA6 , via social media. But she was also reportedly dropped from two projects — Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the sequel to her 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD , which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. One of the reasons, according to buzz, was DP’s alleged demand for an 8-hour shift as a new mother. Well, National Award winner and fellow actor mother Rani Mukerji has now shared her thoughts on the same.

Talking to ANI, Rani Mukerji shared, “Yeah, to take you back to my time when I did Hichki, because I did Hichki when Adira (her daughter) was 14 months old, you know. And I was still breastfeeding her, you know. So I had to pump the milk and go in the morning and I was shooting in a college in town. So from my house in the suburbs in Juhu to go to that place in traffic takes about 2 hours. So I kind of made it a thing where in the morning I would leave at 6:30 after expressing my milk, and I would shoot, my first shot used to be at 8 in the morning and I used to wrap up everything by 12:30-1, you know. And I have to say that my unit and my director, they were so planned that for those 6-7 hours I used to finish my shoot and before the traffic would start in town, I used to be home by 3 o clock. And I did my film like that.”

Rani went on to explain, “So, these things are up in conversation today because maybe people are discussing it outside. But this has been a norm with all professions. So I have also done it where I have worked certain hours, you know, and if the producer is okay with it, you go ahead with the film. The producer is not okay with it, you don't do the film. So it's also a choice, nobody is forcing anything on anybody.”

Buzz suggests that Rani will be joining Deepika, Shah Rukh and SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan in King. We can’t wait to witness the star power that this Siddharth Anand film is set to offer.