Ranveer Singh’s first look in Dhurandhar is all fire and fury — here’s what we know so far

Ranveer Singh is back, and this time, he’s diving deep into one of the most intense roles of his career. The Bollywood powerhouse has officially stepped into the world of Dhurandhar, an action-packed espionage thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, best known for the acclaimed Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). Currently filming at a relentless pace, Singh has immersed himself completely in the gritty world of 1970s and '80s espionage. Ranveer Singh

In a recently surfaced video, Ranveer is seen sporting a fierce, all-business look, his intense gaze hinting at the psychological layers of the character he plays. Though details about his role remain tightly under wraps, the visuals are enough to spark excitement. Take a look:

Ranveer Singh is seen sporting a fierce look

This marks a significant departure from Ranveer’s last major role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (2023), where he charmed audiences as the flamboyant Rocky Randhawa. He also made a fiery appearance as ACP Sangram Bhalerao in Singham Again (2024). But Dhurandhar seems poised to showcase a different kind of intensity — grittier, more grounded, and emotionally resonant.

About the movie

The film boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Yami Gautam, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal — each known for bringing a unique presence to the screen. With a lineup like this, Dhurandhar is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated thrillers.

Set against the backdrop of a politically volatile India, Dhurandhar unfolds during what many regard as the golden era of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). The film promises a heady blend of patriotism, personal sacrifice, and gritty realism, wrapped in high-stakes action and emotionally charged drama.