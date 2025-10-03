‘Rasha mein kisi purani heroine ki aatma hai’: Says Raveena Tandon, reveals her daughter wanted to be Ariana Grande

2025 has been the year of star kids, with several newcomers following in the footsteps of their actor parents, straight into Bollywood. One particular name in the list who soon became a sensation online is Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. Much like her star mother, Rasha won hearts with her expressions and dialogue delivery. That’s not all! The star kid even dropped jaws with her crazy dance moves on Uyi Amma , Rasha’s chartbuster hit song which went on to become the biggest highlight of her Bollywood debut film Azaad . But did you know before she decided to pursue an acting career, Rasha wanted to become Ariana Grande, one of the best-selling music artists of all time?

During a recent interview on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Raveena Tandon opened up about her daughter and now actor Rasha Thadani. Talking about how proud she is of Rasha, Raveena shared, “You know, it's very surreal because honestly we didn’t expect it. We did know that she had the keeda since childhood she used to say. I used to ask her ‘so what do you want to become?’ First her thing was ‘I want to become Ariana Grande’. Then from Ariana Grande it became ‘I want to become a rockstar’. Then from a rockstar it became ‘you know what mom, I think I want to act’. I was like ‘oh, okay, we didn’t know’. So it was very sweet. But I think since she was a child, actually this is funny Sonal, I’ll be saying it on your show, I used to tell my mom ‘isme naa kisi purani heroine ki aatma hai, Rasha mein’.”

Raveena went on to explain, “Because when she was a 3 month-4 month baby, if she used to cry, the minute she used to cry, we used to pick her up and show her the mirror, she used to stop crying and only keep looking at herself. The minute we used to move her away from the mirror, she used to start crying again. We used to again put her in front of the mirror, I have a video of that as a baby. Like till 3-7 months toh she used to do that. The minute she used to start crying, then she used to stand in front of the mirror and watch herself cry (mimicking crying) like that. I used to tell my mom, ‘Naani ji, yeh aapne naa, this is one purani heroine ki aatma who only wants to watch her expressions in the mirror all the time’.”

Raveena also revealed that this week she and Rasha shot their very first project together — an ad for a jewellery brand. On the film front, Rasha will next be seen opposite Munjya fame Abhay Verma in Saurabh Gupta’s romantic action film Laikey Laikaa.