Rasha Thadani reveals how mom Raveena Tandon keeps her on her toes: She'll never express pride in me because…

Rasha Thadani made her debut recently with Azaad, and coming from the legacy of her mother Raveena Tandon, the actor shares how she was always kept on toes with her craft. “My Mom actually does it very beautifully because she'll never express pride in me because I feel like she knows that if she keeps saying she's proud of me and I'm doing so good, it's something that might make me go in the wrong direction as a person," says Rasha Thadani, adding, "So, there's never a feeling of completion with her, because I feel like when completion happens to you, there's no improving after that. So, she very beautifully moulds me till date.” Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon(Photo: Instagram)

Rasha admits that entering into acting today is a challenging task owing to the uncertainty at the box office in the current scenario. However, she asserts that there is no getting away from it: “Times are always changing and evolving. So, when there is one hardship that one phase might be providing to an actor, it's something that's going to be there throughout. I don't think anyone has ever had a clean slate or ever had something that's so easy that ‘okay, it's done’.”

She adds, “But in terms of the box office, you just have to accept what's happening and you have to evolve with what's happening and try and cater to the audience that might want to see you. You can't just stop and say ‘oh my God, now I am not gonna do it and wait till the time is good’. You just have to do what you can and work hard, and then the rest is destiny.”

Being Raveena Tandon’s daughter, the talk of Rasha’s debut had been in the limelight even before she decided to act on it. But the 19-year-old admits that she was protected from it all. “The talk of me debuting has been there, but I don't think even I knew. Even during school, I would not pay much attention to this world or this side of it, and it was not too long ago. Even in grade 12, when I started shooting the film, it was a leap of faith for me. It was not something I planned to do at that particular time,” she says.

The actor adds, “When everything just worked out and when we started working on the film, I was a completely different person back then because I was so unaware of anything to do with this world. I'm still unaware, but now I know little more than what I knew back then. I always knew I want to do this. I just didn't know how and when it would happen for me.”