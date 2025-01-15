Menu Explore
Exclusive| Did you know Aaman Devgan has been promoting Azaad after having knee surgery over 3 months ago?

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Jan 15, 2025 08:29 PM IST

In an exclusive chat with HT City, Aaman Devgan reveals he had knee surgery three-and-a-half months before Azaad release and has been promoting the film in pain

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani have been going around the country promoting their debut film Azaad with full enthusiasm and gusto. While they have been doing it all with full energy, dancing and performing on stage, Aaman Devgan has actually been doing it while dealing with a lot of physical pain.

Aaman Devgan on his knee surgery(Photo: Instagram)
Aaman Devgan on his knee surgery(Photo: Instagram)

Talking exclusively to HT City, the young actor revealed that he actually had a surgery a few months ago, and he has been going about the promotions while dealing with the pain. He shares, “I had knee surgery about three-and-a-half months back and it's definitely been hard because it takes about six to eight months to heal, and an entire year to fully recover.”

However, he insists that in film business, you can't take it as an excuse. “When you are a part of a game like this, you cannot slack at all. We've been having promotions all across the country and we have to dance. So, I have been just icing and taping and just managing my way out of it. But I am just very glad that I am in a position like this right now. I have zero complaints.”

While he is happily doing all the physical rigour, is his doctor on board with it? Rasha Thadani jumps in and responds, “That I can tell you he is not.” However, Aaman adds, “There was a lot of concern, but I am trying to take it the right way because I keep icing, I tape but you just have to do it. It comes with the territory. ”

