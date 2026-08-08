Ravi Kishan reacts to his viral ‘Money follows my brother’ line: Reputation & money are …

Actor-MP Ravi Kishan is currently ruling social media. Be it his dancing style, his interview answers or media interactions- his Midas touch has ensured they all achieve virality. One dialogue among them, about money, has particularly caught on with the masses.

Ravi Kishan

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The clip is from a podcast chat Ravi did with Raj Shamani. The host had asked him what does he want more- pehchaan (recognition) or paisa (money), to which Ravi instantly replied, “Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!" The political party Ravi's a part of, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) took notice of his viral line and used it in one of their latest videos targeted at the Gen Z.

Ravi in turn reposted it on his official X account, and wrote in the caption, “A good reputation is more valuable than money- PUBLILIUS SYRUS. Reputation & money are linked- & the argument is that reputation is king.”

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{{^usCountry}} The other reels featuring Ravi, now meme material, include one where he expresses his wish to become India's Al Pacino. Another one is him recounting his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other reels featuring Ravi, now meme material, include one where he expresses his wish to become India's Al Pacino. Another one is him recounting his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{/usCountry}}

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On the professional front, Ravi continues to be active in films. His latest release is Aryabhatt Ka Zero , in which he co stars with Himansh Kohli, Shilpa Shinde and Sonnalli A Sajnani. His upcoming slate also has Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, a sequel to the 2006 original.