Riteish Deshmukh starrer Mastiii 4 lands in legal trouble over comedy scene; content creator alleges plagiarism

According to Live Law , Ashish claimed that a comedy sequence in Mastiii 4 closely resembles his reel titled Shaq Karne Ka Nateeja , which he posted in January 2024. In his plea, he stated that the film’s producers copied the central idea, storyline, character interactions, sequence of events, and even the comic punchline from his original work — without seeking consent or giving him credit.

Trouble is brewing for Mastiii 4. Popular content creator Ashish Sharma filed a case against the makers in the Delhi High Court on January 6, alleging that a key scene in the movie mirrors his viral Instagram reel — which had garnered over 11 million views.

The content creator has sought a permanent injunction against the film’s makers, along with financial compensation and a full profit report, alleging unauthorised use of his creative property.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, presiding over a single-judge bench, heard Ashish Sharma’s plea for urgent relief yesterday. Taking into account the film’s upcoming digital release, the court issued a notice to the producers, observing that they must be allowed to present their response before any interim order is considered. The judge further remarked that a short notice period was appropriate, given the film’s current stage in its release schedule. The case is expected to be heard next on January 13, 2026.

Aftab Shivdasani defends the Masti franchise and its intent There has always been a buzz around the Masti franchise. In an old interaction with Times Now, actor Aftab Shivdasani addressed claims that the films objectify women or promote extramarital affairs. He clarified that the series has always aimed to entertain rather than moralise.

“From Masti 1, people said we were objectifying women and promoting extramarital affairs. But the premise of the film was simple: three men want to have fun outside, but end up learning a lesson from their wives. We were never trying to preach. It’s all for entertainment, not to oversensitise people. Many serious films have tackled the topic of affairs, but no one questions those,” the actor said.

He further added that films like Masti are intended purely for humour. “There are many independent films about extramarital affairs, but when Masti touches on it, it causes a big stir. It’s only for fun and people should not take it seriously,” he said.