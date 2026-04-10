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Saanand Verma on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! ending and juggling films: I will be a bhabhi ji actor forever

Saanand Verma, of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain!, shares his emotional connection to the show amid news of going off air after over a decade run on Hindi television

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 12:05 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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As news of one of the longest running comic daily Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! to go off air after 11 years, Saanad Verma says, “I will be a Bhabhi ji actor forever. It’s my show, it’s our show. Whenever it will remember me I will be there for it if it makes a comeback on OTT I will be more than happy..”

Saanand Verma

“I am among those who have been part of the show since its inception. I too got to hear about the news and trust me it’s not making me sad but emotional. Bas thoda vichilit hoon aur woh banta bhi hai, it’s been 10-11 years. The character of Anokhelal Saxena lives in me and woh kahi nai jayega. I have not only lived that character on screen but I live it in my life. Similarly taking life as it comes,” says the actor who was also part of the cast of the film made on the show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run

On reasons for the show going off air and the channel being free to air he adds, “I have worked in the broadcast industry for fourteen years and I well understand everything boils to business. It’s similar to any other business if no profit happens. Even in our regular lives we shut that venture so the entertainment industry is no different. TV is facing its toughest phase but there are cities that still watch TV dailies but maybe that is not giving sufficient numbers, joh hain so hain.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Saanand Verma on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! ending and juggling films: I will be a bhabhi ji actor forever
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Saanand Verma on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! ending and juggling films: I will be a bhabhi ji actor forever
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