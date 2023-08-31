Sachin Sanghvi: I don’t know if people even know Sachin-Jigar are two people

Sachin Sanghvi of the Sachin-Jigar duo has been enjoying all the success coming his way with the success of songs like Tere Vaaste, Apna Banale among many others. But the music artiste says that it bothers him how anyone besides the playback singer do not get enough recognition for their work.

“If you are a singer-songwriter or composer in Canada, who has worked for 30 films, or who has delivered about over 100 songs, every Tom Dick Harry would know you for the body of work you’ve done. You would perhaps own an island. But that has never happened in India,” he tells us, and adds, “I really don’t know if even after doing such great landmarks as music composer, if the general awareness about composers is there. I really still don’t think people are aware of all our songs or know whether Sachin-Jigar are two people or for that matter, know how we look.”

The music composer however is quick to clarify that it’s not a complaint or a rant but “a nerve that’s paining.”

The problem is not just limited to composers, Sachin quips. “A lot of technicians also do not get any sort of recognition. It’s very thankless to be an editor. It’s very thankless to be the background music composer of a film. These are extremely important people and hence are honoured and celebrated within the fraternity, but the common people...the audience still don’t really come to know about them,” explains the composer, who has been a music arranger in the past.

Sachin says the root cause of this problem has been the way we have been consuming music. “There was a time when we only knew of the lead singer. Nobody knew who had written the lyrics or composed the music. But thanks to music streaming platforms that the makers are getting some limelight, but the way we are consuming music, we are still not allowing the technical departments to flourish, or to get something more than they due money.” Even money, Sachin says is a matter of question because we don’t know whether they are really getting the sort of money they deserve.

It’s necessary to talk about it for a chance to begin because it’s high time they get their due, feels Sachin. “We have seen so many examples of films that did not perform well at the box office but their songs became chartbusters. So why shouldn’t the people - composers to lyricists to technicians- who have worked on them get the recognition for it,” he ends

