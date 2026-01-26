Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda’s old moment fangirling over Timothée Chalamet goes viral: ‘Confess your love…’

Last year, two newcomers became overnight sensations soon after their debut film arrived in theatres. Yes, we are talking about Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, who emerged as fan-favourites when they began their Bollywood journey with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara . Their chemistry was so raw and natural, that many netizens were convinced Aneet and Ahaan were in love off-screen as well. While that is not true, as the actors confirmed in their recent interviews, we have found another star who Aneet had a crush on in the past — American and French actor, Hollywood heartthrob and Kylie Jenner’s beau, Timothée Chalamet.

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday were kept away from the limelight right before the release of their film Saiyaara . Which meant no promotions of the film, and no interviews. However, their digital footprint keeps resurfacing every now and then. May it be Ahaan’s hilarious Dubsmash videos, or Aneet fangirling over Timothée Chalamet. We are talking about a 2019 post of the Hollywood star under which Aneet dropped a hilarious but adorable comment, gushing over him. In her comment, Aneet wrote: “Just frickin confess your love to me already. Thank you.”

Well, we aren’t sure if Timothée saw this. But Aneet’s fans did, and they had a lot to say about it. Under the Saiyaara actor’s comment, a social media user wrote, “calm down Aneet 😭😂,” whereas another netizen joked, “Your real life Saiyaara.” A comment read, “😂😂her digital footprint is crazy 🤣love her,” whereas another fan shared, “it’s just normal fangirl comment that too when she was teenager. What’s the big deal, calm down, it’s cute comment as fan.”

On the work front, after winning hearts with her performance and chemistry with Ahaan in Saiyaara, Aneet is now busy gearing up for her next project. The young actor is headlining Shakti Shalini, the next release in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree (2018), Bhediia (2022), Munjya (2024), Stree 2 (2024) and Thamma (2025).