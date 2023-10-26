Saiyami Kher on being host for World cup 2023: I am more into the technical aspects of the game than cricketers’ fashion

Following the success of her cricket based film Ghoomer and considering the passion and knowledge she holds about the game, Saiyami Kher has been roped in as a technical host and expert for the World Cup 2023. “The energy of the World Cup is unparalleled like always and I’m thrilled to be a part of it in this capacity,” says the actor. Saiyami Kher was recently seen in Ghoomer

Talking about the opportunity, which turned her long cherished dream into reality, Kher says, “Cricket has been my passion ever since I was a child. When I was 12 years old and Mandira Bedi was hosting the World Cup, I was really inspired and wanted to do the same. Me and dad really tried to convince my mom to let me quit school and do this. So it has been a childhood dream for me. And cricket has been a sport that I have been obsessed with.”

And hence, being on the same stage as renowned cricketers of the world is a matter of pride for her. “Discussing cricket with people such as Harsha Bhogle, Virendra Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Shawn Pollock, Michael Vaughan and a lot of international players is too exciting for me. I don’t feel bogged down or see it as a pressure because this is my passion as shared earlier, and I am just speaking about it on air. We do pre-match analysis, talk about the game and discuss it further after it’s over. It feels more like 3-4 friends talking about something they love.”

Kher goes on to elaborate the role she has as a technical coast. She mentions how it’s all about the “technical stuff.” “I am not into fashion and food choices of the cricketers. Instead, I like discussing the technicalities of the sport, since I am a cricket geek and understand its intricacies very well. So, for this job as well, I do technical analysis of how they (cricketers) have improved or how they are changing their batting style,” she adds.

Sharing an example, she explains, “If India is doing very well in a match, we discuss and cover why it’s doing well, what changes can be made and these conversations differs from game to game. And to do that, I have to watch all the matches. I am currently shooting for Special Ops so I try to catch the game in between my shots. Otherwise, I watch it in the studios with these great cricketers.”

While acting will always be Kher’s “core profession because it’s something I love doing”, she is enjoying giving time cricket. “I am really looking forward to India performing better and better in each match. Virat Kohli said that he lifted the World Cup in 2011 for Sachin Tendulkar. So it’s almost like the baton has been handed over to Shubhman Gill as he is becoming the next big thing and it’s an interesting watch,” she ends

