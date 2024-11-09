Saiyami Kher opens up about her pursuit of commercial success

Saiyami Kher, who recently became the first Indian actress to complete the Ironman triathlon, has been working on her next film with actor Sunny Deol. Saiyami Kher has high hopes from the project because, while she has got critical acclaim in her eight-year- long career, there's one thing she is still in pursuit of: "I wish I had more commercial success, that's what determines your success in the industry. I am hoping, waiting for that." Saiyami Kher

She, however, doesn't negate the value of being appreciated as a performer. “I am grateful for what's come my way. I have been fortunate that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra launched me in Mirzya (2016), then I worked with Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Pandey. They were on my top 10 list of dream filmmakers, and they backed me.”

Kher adds that life has changed for the better for her after director R. Balki's Ghoomer (2023), in which she played the role of Anina, a specially abled cricketer."I started getting accolades from the industry; para-athletes came and touched my feet, saying, 'You don't know what you have done for us'. I realised the impact cinema can have on people's lives," she shares.

This year, Kher appeared in Sharmajee Ki Beti, directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. The film traveled to several film festivals, where it received positive feedback. It was eventually released on OTT in June. Besides Kher, the film also stars actors Divya Dutta, Sakshi Tanwar, Sharib Hashmi, and others.