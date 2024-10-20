Anurag Kashyap on shooting in Lucknow: After Bombay Velvet, I have stopped talking about my films

On Saturday morning, a lane in the Narhi locality near Hazratganj crossing was abuzz as film maker Anurag Kashyap and this team as they were wrapping up the shoot for the second part of the film earlier titled Nishanchi and is now expected to get a new name. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in currently shooting in Lucknow(Deep Saxena/HT)

The film stars new actors along with a number of well-known artistes. Those already shot for the film includes Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Girish Sharma and Rajesh Sharma.

Kashyap remained non-committal to talk about the film and the unit has been keeping athe details under wraps.

“After Bombay Velvet, I have stopped talking about my films till they go into release. Bahut negativity ho jati hai... Besides, we have a lot many NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) so, there is no point. I want my film to do the talking,” says the Gangs of Wasseypur (2011) director. Aaishvary Thackeray, who is geared up to make his debut, was also spotted on the sets.

The shoot for the second part of the film is underway since the first week of October in the same locality. They shot at the same house at Saket Palli where Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal was shot, at Ram Niwas and nearby localities.

Earlier, in June and July, Kashyap and his team shot at different parts of the city including Gomti Nagar, Kursi Road, City Station, Jahangirabad Palace, Chowk and Clock Tower besides Mall village and Mahilabad.

A source close to the unit says, “This is not a web-series. It’s a film which will run in two parts like Gangs of Wasseypur did. Now the story has moved forward, and we are shooting the second part.”

Recently, singer-composer Piyush Mishra had revealed Kashayp has used a song composed by him some 30-years back. The shooting is expected to wrap in the month of November.