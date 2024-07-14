Anurag Kashyap's Nishanchi nears its wrap in Lucknow!

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is about to wrap the shoot of his directorial film Nishanchi in Lucknow. The film is being shot in the city and nearby locations for a month. Anurag Kashyap shooting for Nishanchi in Narhi locality of Lucknow on Saturday(Deep Saxena/HT)

On Saturday, the director of Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) shot with his team at the Narhi locality. The rain interrupted the shoot for a brief while, but the team soon flung back in action with actors in the dense market.

Anurag Kashyap savouring somasa during a break(Deep Saxena/HT)

On the day of the shoot, the actors at the location included Scam 2003-famed Girish Sharma and Rautu Ka Raaz actor Rajesh Sharma. The film stars who were part of the shoot included Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra and Vineet Kumar Singh.

A source in the film unit says, "The shoot of the ongoing schedule will end on Sunday. We shot at various locations of Lucknow, Mall and Mahibabad area. There is a buzz that a second schedule will be held in September and that probably will be the second part of the film."

Kashyap and his team were spotted at various localities in Patrakar Puram in Gomti Nagar, Kursi Road, City Station, Jahangirabad Palace and Clock Tower in the Old City.

Last month, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also wrapped a web series that is set in the 70s. Shooting of Rajniesh Duggal-starrer film Jagriti too concluded in June.