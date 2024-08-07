Saiyami Kher on participating in Ironman Triathlon: It is going to test my physical capability and mental strength

Saiyami Kher is all set to jet off to Berlin to compete in the toughest triathlon in the world: Ironman Race, which will be held in September. Saiyami is the first Bollywood female actor to participate in the Ironman Race, but she hopes she is not the last one. Also read: Milind Soman ditched the gym for super stamina and fitness. This is his secret Saiyami Kher will soon leave for Canada after which she will go to Berlin.

When it comes to Ironman Race, it is considered to be one of the world’s toughest triathlons covering swimming, cycling and running one after the other. Saiyami says the competition will not only test her physical capabilities but mental strength as well.

On participating in Ironman Race

The race is around 40 days away, exclaims Saiyami, and she is feeling a little nervous about the big day.

“I'm super excited about it. This is something that I have been wanting to do for a really long time. I was attempting it in 2020, but COVID-19 happened. I had trained but the race got cancelled. After which I was not mentally prepared to do it. Now, I put my mind back at it,” she tells us.

On her prep journey

When it comes to preparing for the race, Saiyami had to undergo an intense process to get better at running, swimming and cycling.

“I need to be well trained for all three disciplines. I actually had a cycling accident in June last year in Italy. For almost eight months, I did nothing at all because I was mentally not there. In February this year, I started training for the race. It has been six months of very diligent training. It's been very intense because I'm shooting for a film and I train for two hours every day. On my off days, I train for say five-six hours,” shares the Ghoomer actor.

Balancing training with a film career was a bit of a challenge, as Saiyami puts, “But I somehow managed it because I haven't really been bogged down by the volume of this race”.

On her decision to test her capabilities

The actor notes that the race requires one to be mentally strong, and she is looking forward to putting her strength to test with the race.

“This race requires you to be mentally extremely strong because you're not allowed to listen to music during the race. You need to spend 8 hours with yourself. And you have all kinds of thoughts when you are spending that much time with yourself. For me, it is a test of not only my physical capability, but also just my mental strength,” she shares, adding, “The reason why I'm doing this is to push my limits in and have these small victories when you feel you can't achieve”.

Being the first Bollywood female actor to participate in this

Saiyami is proud to represent Bollywood at the race, and hopes more follow the pursuit. “Anyone can sign up and do it. It's just about putting in the time and effort to do it. It requires a lot of time and effort which people don't want to give. I'm pretty proud that I'm doing it. I'm the first female actor to do it. Milind Soman was the first one to do it and I hope that many others follow,” ends the actor, who will soon leave for Canada for screening of Ghoomer and then Berlin for the race.