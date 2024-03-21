Saiyami Kher: I want to hold on to Gulzar sahab closely

Even after coming from a different generation, actor Saiyami Kher shares a very special bond with poet, lyricist, author, screenwriter, and film director Gulzar. On World Poetry Day, the actor recounts how the veteran writer’s words have influenced her life. She says, “Gulzar sahab's poetry transcends time and language barriers. They touch the soul with its profound beauty and depth. His words have inspired me personally in countless ways. The essence of his poetry, the intricacy of his storytelling, and the sheer emotion woven into every verse have touched my life and made me a better person.” Saiyami Kher and Gulzar

The 89-year-old poet had written Kher’s debut film Mirzya. But it wasn’t until after she had finished the film’s shoot that she met him for the first time. The 31-year-old was attending a friend’s play, which was written by Gulzar. “I went to meet him and thought he wouldn’t know me. So, I stood awkwardly in a corner and just smiled at him. Before my friend could introduce me, he himself said, ‘Arre, ye to meri Suchi (her character from Mirzya) hai’.” Kher reveals that she touched his feet and was overwhelmed to say anything else. She met Gulzar sahab again the next day and had a lengthy chat with him. “I just realised he is someone I want to hold on to very closely. He had so much to teach me in just the first time we met.”

Kher still remembers the most beautiful learning Gulzar sahab gave her in the form of a poetry. She recalls, “He told me a story about how he used to throw stones at a mango tree growing up while there was an older man in the balcony seeing that. Through his poem, he recited his journey from being that kid to reaching that balcony and how time goes by so quickly.” Kher and Gulzar’s discussions aren’t just limited to such deep issues. “The most beautiful thing about our equation is that we talk about the most random things. He is a big fan of Roger Federer, MS Dhoni and cricket, so we end up talking a lot about sports.”

The actor reveals that her most memorable interaction with Gulzar sahab is also her scariest. “He had written the poetry for our film 8 A.M. Metro and I had to learn to recite it from him. When he was speaking in front of me, I was trying to understand the metre of the poetry. But his voice, his diction and his tonation, I just couldn’t help but get lost in it. While it was memorable, it was also scary.”

Kher asserts that Gulzaar Sahab's ability to “evoke raw emotions and capture the essence of life's complexities is unparalleled.” “His poems have the power to transport you to a different realm, where every word is a melody, every verse a masterpiece. I am endlessly grateful for the opportunity to witness his genius. I wish there were more like him. I am his biggest fan,” she concludes.