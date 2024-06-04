Saiyami Kher on attempting the Ironman triathlon in Germany: Hopefully third time's the charm

Actor Saiyami Kher first tried to attempt the grueling Ironman triathlon, which includes cycling, swimming and running, in 2020. However, while she was fully trained, Covid hit and the race got cancelled. Last year, she aimed to do it again in New Zealand but she met with an accident. This September, she’ll be giving it her third try in Germany. “Hopefully, third time’s the charm,” she says. Saiyami Kher on attempting Ironman triathlon in Germany this September

The prep for the race is quite demanding but Kher is putting her all in to train for it. “I am already in my six months training. It comprises of swimming, cycling and running. Unfortunately, in Mumbai there are no roads left to cycle on as everything is dug up. So, I have got an indoor training cycle at home. I have also got a treadmill. Swimming training becomes a challenge as I can’t get tanned, so I have to go to the pool at 5 in the morning,” she informs, adding that her training comprises of three swim sessions a week, four cycle sessions and three running sessions. "I’ll be swimming in open water for the race in a lake, so I try to go to Nasik to swim as I have access to a lake there. When I find time on the weekends, I take my cycle in my car and go to Nasik,” she says.

The 31-year-old is required to put in 14-15 hours of training every week. She shares, “I love listening to Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar’s old songs when I run. But in Ironman training, you are not allowed to listen to music. So, it’s even more challenging. It’s eight hours with yourself and all your fears, anxieties and thoughts come out during this time as you are all alone.”

Kher has been showing how sports can help people through her films and real life. She is also one of the few Bollywood actors to do that. “Being a part of sports has kept me sane and helped me survive in the film industry by keeping me mentally stable. It’s meditative and therapeutic for me. It pulls me out of many lows of my life. I would love to be a torchbearer of fitness in Bollywood. I am hoping to call myself a triathlete after I finish this race,” she ends.