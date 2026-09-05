Salman Khan to have a cameo appearance in Arbaaz and Malaika's son, Arhaan Khan’s debut film

Arbaaz Khan and ex-wife Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan, is all set to make his big-screen debut with an action love story. Besides, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, his paternal uncle and actor Salman Khan will also have a cameo in the film.

Arhaan Khan and Salman Khan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Not much details about the plot of the film have been revealed yet, but according to reports, the source told Bollywood Hungama that Salman will play a small but pivotal role in the movie. Salman will be supporting his nephew’s first film to get more visibility with his star power through his brief appearance. Reportedly, Salman is scheduled to shoot for 10 days for his extended appearance.

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film’s title hasn’t been revealed either. Iyer has previously directed Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer An Action Hero (2022). Producer Ashwin Varde, who has backed Kabir Singh (2019), OMG 2 (2023), Khel Khel Mein (2024) and The Diplomat (2025), will produce this film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Reports suggest that Arhaan has been preparing for his film debut for several years now. After finishing his studies in filmmaking from the United States, he worked with Vikram Phadnis and also assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (2023). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports suggest that Arhaan has been preparing for his film debut for several years now. After finishing his studies in filmmaking from the United States, he worked with Vikram Phadnis and also assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (2023). {{/usCountry}}

Read More