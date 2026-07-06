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‘Salman Mamu said good job’: Nephew Ayaan Agnihotri reveals actor’s reaction to his Bollywood debut track | Exclusive

Salman Khan's nephew Ayaan Agnihotri begins his Bollywood journey with Bobby Deol's film Bandar

Published on: Jul 06, 2026 12:10 AM IST
By Mahima Pandey
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Musician Ayaan Agnihotri aka Agni, nephew of actor Salman Khan, made his Bollywood singing debut this year with the track C’mon Baby for actor Bobby Deol’s film Bandar. This marked his first-ever playback track, following three independent singles that he released in the past. But as he prepared for the song, Agni kept it a secret from his Salman Mamu.

Salman Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri
Salman Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri

“I was actually not allowed to tell Salman Mamu that I was doing this song for Bobby uncle’s film Bandar. Nikhil (Dwivedi, co-producer) swore me to secrecy and he said, ‘When this song goes through, then I will play it to your Mamu and tell him I've discovered a new voice, what do you think of this guy?’,” reveals Agni. Asked what Salman’s reaction was on learning that his nephew was the “new voice”, the young musician shares, “He liked it and when he met me after that he told me I did a good job and should stay at it.”

On the personal front, Agni is currently busy with wedding prep. He got engaged to Tina Rijhwani, a corporate communications professional, earlier this year.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mahima Pandey

Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

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