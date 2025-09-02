Samantha's Instagram 'soft launch' for Raj Nidimoru during Dubai trip has fans doing a double take

Samantha off late seems to be living her best life and her beaming smile is proof. Did Samantha soft launch Raj Nidimoru in her Instagram Dubai trip reel?(Photos: Instagram)

The actor was recently in Dubai, as she says, 'for a minute', presumably to support designer Kresha Bajaj's most recent show. Samantha put up a nifty little reel capturing 'what she sees' and 'what you see', Samantha can be seen taking her flight to Dubai and meeting with Kresha, even doing a faux ramp walk for the gram. In the midst of it however, is a little clip of her holding a man's hand tight and swinging it back and forth — which is of course, cue enough for fans to start stoking the Raj Nidimoru plot point again.

Reactions in the comments section read, "Makes me so happy seeing u smile with ur heart again ❤️❤️", "Did you soft launch your new man?", "So hum pakka samj le 😉😸", "We like what we see 😘", "soft launching her man, noice 🥳" and "god bless! hope this love makes you healthier and happier!❤️" to quote a few with even Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan dropping a heart.

Keeping all the buzzing relationship rumour mill aside, Samantha and Raj have been in each other's lives, in a professional capacity, for a while now. Their first project together was the Manoj Bajpayee led The Family Man 2, helmed by Raj (with director DK) and starring Samantha as Raaji. Their next collaboration was television spin off series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Samantha front and centre along with Varun Dhawan, with Raj and DK yet again at the helm. Next stop on their list of collaborations is set to be Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

So while work obligations are of course being routinely met, there still is no real clarity from the horses' mouth about Samantha and Raj being a duo — guess we'll just have to do with this alleged 'soft launch' for now.