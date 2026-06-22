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Sanajay Leela Bhansali offers 40 lakh compensation after worker’s death on Love & War set; FWICE advocates support

Bhansali's production company has offered ₹40 lakh in compensation after the accidental-death. FWICE advocates for additional support for the victim's family

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 10:17 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Following an accident that led to the death of a carpenter on the sets of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War on June 17, Bhansali Productions has offered compensation of 40 lakh.

Love & War (team), insets (FWICE General Secretary Ashok Dubey and Chief Adivisor Ashoke Pandit)

The incident took place in the early hours of June 17 at Royal Pump Studio in Mumbai’s Film City, where 42-year-old carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav reportedly died after suffering a severe electric shock. Preliminary findings suggest a short circuit may have caused the electrocution.

Speaking to us, the FWICE General Secretary Ashok Dubey states, “For now this matter stays solved as we are in talks with the production team from the day of the accident and wanted to resolve this soon. Subah 7am ki shift thhi and they were working the next day till three so it was long working hours for any worker. We still await the postmortem report of the victim.”

Additionally, FWICE members are urging the administration to “form a joint committee to get an audit for old structures at least and check on safety measures including electrical power and fire.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Sanajay Leela Bhansali offers 40 lakh compensation after worker’s death on Love & War set; FWICE advocates support
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Sanajay Leela Bhansali offers 40 lakh compensation after worker’s death on Love & War set; FWICE advocates support
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