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Sanjay Suri on playing squash competitively: It keeps me stress-free; it's a journey with no agenda

Actor Sanjay Suri, reached the semi-finals at the Goa Masters Squash Tournament 2026, resumed playing after a 32-year break, cherishing the sport

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 02:20 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor-producer Sanjay Suri, known for films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999) and Jhankaar Beats (2003), is a dedicated squash player and has also competed in several tournaments. Most recently, the 55-year-old made it to the semi-finals at the recently concluded second Goa Masters Squash Tournament 2026.

Actor Sanjay Suri

Though he lost in the semis, Sanjay says, “You win some and you lose some, but I’m elated, Bahut acha lag raha hain itne aage jaa ke,” he shared.

Sanjay, who restarted the sport in 2020-21 after a decade-long hiatus, shares, “A friend told me about the Masters group, a category for people aged 35 up to 70. It took me a good eight months to win my first match. Ab umar ho gayi hai and it is a very demanding sport, but I am managing it. With age, a lot of clutter disappears and you just want to take up things you once loved.”

The tournament that concluded last week marked a career highlight for the actor, as he secured a top-four finish as an unseeded player.

The comeback was challenging for him. “It was not at all easy, and it took me a good eight months to win my first match. When people saw me playing, I was told, ‘Yaar, ismein kharcha bahut hain’ and I was like, ‘You spend so much on drinks and my racquet lasts me over a year easily,’ (laughs). I want to play my favourite sport with all my heart because it's a journey with no agenda. The love for the game is at its best.”

For the actor, squash is a important element of his well-being. “My game keeps me de-stressed. It’s hard on the body but keeps me super happy, and my family too is loving this side of me. Ab umar ho gayi hain and it is a very demanding sport, but I am managing it. I am shooting and getting back to the sport, balancing my love for squash and my job both. I wrapped two series, a film, and also a TV show with a stint for a few episodes.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Sanjay Suri on playing squash competitively: It keeps me stress-free; it's a journey with no agenda
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