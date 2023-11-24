Sanya Malhotra: It was intentional choice to sit back and enjoy my releases this year

After a hectic last year, Sanya Malhotra has been taking it slow when it comes to her work schedule, and the actor admits that it was a conscious decision to enjoy all her releases this year, saying it is her way to create a balance between her personal and work life.

Sanya Malhotra will next be seen in Sam Bahadur

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, the actor shot back to back for her projects without taking a break, missing a lot of personal events in her life.

“At the moment, my career is going really well, and my personal life is also amazing. That’s because I have a very solid system supporting me. While last year was more about back to back work, this year, I intentionally wanted to sit back and enjoy all the releases,” Malhotra tells us.

The 31-year-old adds, “I have got wonderful responses for Kathal and Jawan, and am looking forward to my other releases this year. I feel very lucky because I have some really amazing projects in my kitty and opportunities. And I know personal life hot rahe gai”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But that doesn’t mean she takes her personal life for granted, as she mentions, “Whenever I’m not working non stop, I’m able to have a very healthy boundary between my work and personal life”.

“For instance, I try my level best not to work on a Saturday and Sunday, because it is me-time and the time which I want to spend with my family. I travel quite a bit to Delhi to spend that time with my parents. And the good part is that most of my close friends and family are not from the industry. So it’s easier for me to disconnect,” says the actor, who entered the industry with Dangal in 2016.

Here, she asserts that disconnecting from the glamour world is crucial for her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is very important for you to stay grounded and to be authentic to yourself as an actor. Because we get much attention and love as actors. But neeche bhi aana padta hai, and my family does a very good job in that. Mujhe zyada udne nahi dete,” she ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON