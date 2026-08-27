Second-gen glamour: Exes Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere’s kids co-star in the stands

American supermodel and actor Kaia Gerber turned heads at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City recently, bringing a high-fashion twist to the stands at the US Open.

Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere (Photo: Instagram)

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The 24-year-old stepped out in a sleek, body-hugging black midi dress by Yana Matkivski, channeling pure ’90s glamour with dark oversized shades, a gold Cartier watch and a tiger-striped Fendi Baguette bag.

Kaia is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, while Homer is the son of actor Richard Gere and Bond girl Carey Lowell

She was joined by her The Shards co-star Homer Gere, 26.

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{{^usCountry}} The duo share an interesting Hollywood connection through their parents. Kaia is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, while Homer is the son of actor Richard Gere and Bond girl Carey Lowell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The duo share an interesting Hollywood connection through their parents. Kaia is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, while Homer is the son of actor Richard Gere and Bond girl Carey Lowell. {{/usCountry}}

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And here’s the fun part: Cindy and Richard were married from December 1991 until their divorce in 1995.