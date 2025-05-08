Shah Rukh Khan’s throwback video revealing why he won’t work in Hollywood goes viral after his Met Gala debut; watch

Earlier this week, Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan made a dazzling debut on the red carpet of the 2025 Met Gala. For the starry affair, SRK opted for an all-black custom Sabyasachi creation which included a silk shirt, a tailored tailcoat, high-waisted trousers and a pleated satin kamarbandh. He went all out on the bling with stacked neck pieces and a bejewelled cane. While the internet was divided over his look, with some fans claiming that the outfit could be more regal to fit SRK’s aura, the internet came together and collectively slammed two interviewers who asked the superstar: ‘Who are you?’ Shah Rukh Khan

This one question irked many fans online, who accused the interviewers at the 2025 Met Gala of not doing their homework. Some netizens did point out that it is protocol to ask all the celebrities who they are, but the damage was done. Well, amid the fiasco, a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan has now resurfaced on social media where he humbly reveals why he does not want to work in Hollywood. In this clip, SRK shares, “My English is not good. If they give me a role of a dumb person who doesn't speak, maybe. But with all, I mean I'm not trying to be modest but I think, I'm 42 years old, I'm a little brown, I don't have any special USP as an actor. I don't have any speciality as an actor. I don't know Kung Fu, I don't dance the Latin salsa, I'm not tall enough.”

Shah Rukh politely continues, “I think anyone whose my age in the western world, I've seen some of the films of, recent films in Europe, I've seen a lot of films of the, what you call the dream factory. I think there is no space for me, there is no place for me because I don't think I am that talented. So I would like to continue doing work in India and hopefully take Indian cinema to the world. That's the ambition I have.”

This video is proof that Shah Rukh’s charm, aura and humble nature have a big hand in making him the superstar that he is today.