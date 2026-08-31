Shalini Pandey reacts to viral video of her on social media, calls it “AI generated”: ‘I condemn this kind of abuse’

Shalini Pandey has finally broken silence on the allegedly morphed video of her that has been circulating widely on social media. The video, which purportedly shows the actor topless, has been called “fake” by Shalini.

Shalini Pandey

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Taking to social media, Pandey addressed the circulation and urged people not to contribute to its spread. She wrote in a statement on her Instagram account on Monday, "I want to address a fake, Al-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online. The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me. It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women. I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe such misuse of technology should never be normalised. If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately. I request everyone to be responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach. Thankyou!”

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{{^usCountry}} Pandey's response comes amid growing concerns around AI-generated and digitally manipulated content, particularly involving public figures. Such videos can be created or altered to make it appear as though a person is present in footage that they were never part of, raising serious questions around consent and privacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pandey's response comes amid growing concerns around AI-generated and digitally manipulated content, particularly involving public figures. Such videos can be created or altered to make it appear as though a person is present in footage that they were never part of, raising serious questions around consent and privacy. {{/usCountry}}

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Shalini had made her acting debut with the 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, and went on to star in films such as Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Maharaj and more recently, the film Rahu Ketu alongside Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat.