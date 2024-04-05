Sharad Kelkar: Don’t know what stops industry from casting me in bigger roles

Sharad Kelkar has always managed to shine regardless of the length of his roles. Be it Laxmii or Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior- both weren’t leading roles, but he managed to make the most of his roles. Actor Sharad Kelkar

Recently seen in Indian Police Force, he however feels that it’s time makers offered him lengthier roles. “I found it amazing and feel very lucky to get roles like the ones you mentioned. There are a lot of actors who might be better than me and could have done a better job. But the luck factor comes in. I am lucky I got those roles. In comparison, in length they were smaller... I don’t know why the industry doesn’t understand. I don’t know what is stopping them from casting me in a bigger, better role. Maybe they have some extra business sense. I don’t know the reason behind it,” says the 47-year-old.

But Kelkar chooses to remain optimistic and adds, “While I don’t know the reason behind it, I am a very positive guy, I am just waiting for my turn. I don’t say I am a very good actor, but I am very hard working and believe in myself. I never give up, that’s the attitude which I carry. I am waiting for that one day when people will believe in me.”

The appreciation which comes his way makes him satisfied that his character created an impact on the audience, “My only first concern is am I layak of doing such roles? You have to convince yourself. You do your job and if people appreciate it, it gives you another motivation to do another challenging role. I take up roles like that.”