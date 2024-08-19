Shraddha Kapoor or Rajkummar — Who’s the star of Stree 2? Fans pick sides as film romps on

The runaway box-office success of Stree 2 — ₹283 crore worldwide by day four — has birthed a curious fan battle. Which of the film’s lead stars it is that the film owes it success and impact to? Is it Shraddha Kapoor, who’s associated with the titular character, or is it Rajkummar Rao, who again impresses in his turn as Bicky, the male protagonist? Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Stree 2.

While some fans are calling Kapoor’s screen time too little and hence less impactful, others believe that Rao cannot own the film since it essentially is about the former’s character and fight. However, trade experts and analysts feel that when a film clicks, everyone associated with it needs to be given credit. Here’s what they have to say in the matter:

Experts decode the Stree-t fight

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh draws a comparison of Stree 2’s response to that of blockbuster film Sholay. He says, “When a big film releases, this is bound to happen. Everyone tends to take credit from an actor’s point of view, director’s point of view and give credit from the fans’ point of view. I have noticed this over the decade. I remember when Sholay had released some people said it belonged to Dharmendra, some said it belonged to Gabbar Singh and others said its Amitabh Bachchan. Eventually the film has worked and it has benefited everyone. Ye combined efforts hai. In terms of box office revenue, the two producers, director deserve credit. Otherwise its a team effort.”

The film, which is already making box office records is directed by Amar Kaushik and is a sequel of the 2018 film. Film critic Komal Nahata believes that “when a film clicks everyone needs to be given credit.” He adds, “Some roles may be more important and lengthier than others but it doesn’t take away from there performance or from their contribution. Rajkummar rao has a meatier role but the title role is played by Shraddha. It may not be the number of scenes but her presence is very important. She is working in conjunction with Rajkummar in the climax. So it belongs to the hero and the heroine both.”

However, trade experte Akshaye Rathee minces no words when asked about this fan-war going on between Kapoor and Rao’s fans. He shares, “It belongs to neither of them. If the credit of the film’s success needs to be given to someone it has to be in this order - Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, Niren Bhatt, Sachin-Jigar and them Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor. This is not an actor’s hit. There is no superstar in this film who has a draw at the box office. The draw is the franchise and storytelling. All this debate around who is the star, it is the filmmakers who are the stars.”

Stree 2 released on the Independence Day weekend and clashed in theatres with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.