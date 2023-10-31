Shraddha Kapoor, Rahul Mody getting serious in relationship

There have been rumours that actor Shraddha Kapoor has been dating Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar writer Rahul Mody, and we have exclusively learnt that things are getting serious between the couple.

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai with Rahul Mody when they met for a dinner date recently

Earlier this year, Shraddha was spotted in Mumbai with Mody when they met for a dinner date . They were papped post a dinner rendezvous in Mumbai on July 3, making the fans go in frenzy about her new relationship.

“They got close to each other while working on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and have been going strong. But they don’t want to go public with the relationship. They were shocked when they were photographed together out on a dinner date, which is why they are being more cautious about their outings together,” says a source.

The source adds that they pick discreet locations, and odd times to meet “so that they can avoid the paps in Mumbai”.

“In fact, recently, Mody recently took Shraddha to buy her a new Apple phone, but picked the store where security would be more, so that they would not get papped. That’s how they want the relationship to be. That being said, not going public doesn’t mean they are not in a happy place. They are sure about each other, with their families also liking them as a couple,” continues the source.

Opening up about the reason behind keeping the affair hush-hush, the insider shares, “They both are very private, and Shraddha has always kept her personal life out of the limelight. She didn’t confirm her relationship with Rohan Shrestha as well. That’s how she wants it to be with Mody as well. They want to have a private affair, and not fret about going public with the relationship”.

Earlier, Shraddha was in a relationship with photographer Rohan Shrestha for over seven years, and called it quits in 2022. They were friends since their childhood with their respective families also sharing a close association.

