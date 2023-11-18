Shruti Haasan on taking her relationship with Santanu Hazarika to next level: The word marriage scares me a lot

Shruti Haasan is often spotted spending quality time with partner Santanu Hazarika and she has never shied away from discussing their relationship openly. While their bond has often sparked curiosity among the audiences about their marriage, Haasan clarifies that there s “no plans as for now.”

Shruti Haasan recently released a song with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

“The word marriage scares me a lot. There is so much to it that I really don’t want to think about it. I am happy being with him, doing good work in collaboration with him and having great time together," she says and quickly questions, "Isn’t it better than most marriages?”

With excitement, Haasan talks about her relationship and shares that she is very happy with Hazarika. Describing the relationship the two share as “unconventional”, she further says, “Santanu and I live a very unconventional life. We don’t follow societal norms We don’t care if people are approving or not approving of us not getting married. As long as we are best of friends, good to each other and hold respect for one another, I don't see any problem.”

Haasan further shares how the two are there for each other in times of joy and crisis. “We are there for each other and support each other during hard times. It’s feels better when you have someone while you struggle. It's better than dealing with everything alone. I don't think there is anything better than what we share.”

Haasan and Hazarika have also worked together on former’s latest song under their production house. Talking about their work relationship, she says, “We worked together to create Monster Machine and it was a great experience for both of us. In the work space, while we both are disciplined, there is a huge difference in our personalities. I am always on my toes...always anxious and wants to get things done right then right there. But he is very calm and relaxed that way. I am always panicking and he is always calming me down. So we kind of balance each other out," says Haasan.

Haasan will be next seen in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire alongside Prabhas. She also has her Hollywood film The Eye, up for release.

