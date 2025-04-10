Siblings Day: Our favourite K-drama siblings who put all your family fights to shame (in a good way!)

The most popular K-dramas in India are usually famous for their emotional rollercoaster of love stories — characters finding their true soulmate, leaving behind toxic relationships, and starting fresh. But if there's one thing K-dramas do just as well, if not better, it's capturing the complicated yet completely binge-worthy dynamics between siblings. On this Siblings Day, let's take a look at some of our favorite sibling duos in the world of K-dramas, where family bonds are tested, broken, and ultimately strengthened through tears, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Our favourite K-drama sibling bonds

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

This K-drama shook the landscape with its unique portrayal of mental health, and one of the standout features is the heart-wrenching relationship between brothers Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) and Moon Sang-tae (Oh Jung-se). Gang-tae, who works at a psychiatric hospital, was forced to grow up quickly after the tragic murder of their mother, leaving him to take care of his autistic older brother. The show delicately explores their challenges with its fair share of raw, emotionally charged moments that remind us of the bond siblings share, one that no amount of trauma can sever.

True Beauty

Who doesn’t love a high school K-drama? True Beauty brings the charm with a powerful sibling dynamic between Im Ju-kyung (Moon Ga-young) and her two siblings, Im Ju-young and Im Hee-kyung. While Ju-kyung transforms into a “beauty” thanks to her makeup skills, her siblings keep her grounded in reality, despite her newfound popularity. Their mother's unique approach to sibling arguments — forcing them to cut each other's toenails while saying “I love you” —is pure comedy gold. However, it’s when Ju-kyung faces ridicule from her classmates that her siblings come to her rescue, showing their protective side. It's a heartwarming portrayal of sibling love in a world full of societal pressures.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

When it comes to sibling relationships, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo serves up a heartwarming dose of family love. The drama follows Kim Bok-joo (Lee Sung-kyung), a weightlifter navigating life and love, along with Jung Joon-hyung (Nam Joo-hyuk), a swimmer. When Bok-joo falls for Joon-hyung's older and totally attractive cousin, things start to get a little more interesting! The sibling relationship here is between the two brothers; though Joon-hyung was taken in by his aunt and uncle after being abandoned by his mother, his bond with Jung Jae-yi (Lee Jae-yoon) is stronger than ever.

Whether they’re fighting, protecting, or just being there for each other, the sibling duos in these shows remind us that no matter how complicated life gets, family always has our backs. So, on this Sibling Day, let’s raise a toast to these unforgettable K-drama sibling duos, because they’re the real MVPs!